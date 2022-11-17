Eight brand new pieces of equipment and an improved safety surface have been installed at the Alexandria Road play area.

The playground is aimed at younger children and was developed following a consultation with more than 60 adults and children at the nearby Ashington Children’s Centre.

It now features a roundabout, climbing frame, games, springers and a slide.

Brian Storey and Colin Redpath, of the Ashington Leisure Partnership, deliver an £18,000 cheque to help fund the renovations.

Ashington Town Council developed and funded the project with support from Ashington Leisure Partnership, and the playground was produced by Kompan Ltd.

Civic head of Ashington and councillor Bob Walkinshaw said: “We hope the development of the Alexandra Road play area facility will be welcomed by local families and children.

“The equipment in the play area will appeal to younger children and we believe this complements the recent improvements to play facilities for children of all age ranges at the nearby Hirst Park."

Advertisement Hide Ad