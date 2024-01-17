Children in Newbiggin have a new playground to enjoy after the installation of equipment at the Central Park Play Area last month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located near Grace Darling Church of England Primary School, it has a train theme in tribute to the Newbiggin branch of the railway that served passengers in the town until the 1960s.

The playground was built by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council at a cost of £39,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Alison Sutherland, Mayor of Newbiggin, praised the “bright, colourful and fun” equipment and said: “We hope it brings enjoyment for everyone using it.”

Mayor Sutherland, Brian and Colin from Ashington Leisure Partnership, and Claire from Little Acorns with Ruby, Freddie, and Esmerelda. (Photo by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council)

The new playground was tested out by Ruby, Freddie, and Esmerelda from local nursery Little Acorns.

Representatives from Ashington Leisure Partnership, a charity that supports sport and recreation in the area, also attended to present the town council with a £20,000 contribution towards the equipment’s cost.

Partnership trustees Brian Storey and Colin Redpath said: “The trustees of Ashington Leisure Partnership welcomed the opportunity to become involved with Newbiggin Town Council in the refurbishment of a play area project in central Newbiggin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The grant application from the town council was well presented at our management meeting by Elaine, the town clerk, and the trustees all agreed to provide a grant towards the play area project.

“We are sure the children of Newbiggin will enjoy the new greatly improved facilities for many years to come and Ashington Leisure Partnership is more than happy to support community projects.”