Adopt North East is calling for forever homes for more than 30 local children waiting for adoption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A powerful new image released shows 25 staff members standing together – each one representing a child or sibling group currently waiting to be adopted in the North East.

The poignant image is part of a new campaign launched to highlight the growing need for adoptive families in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each adult in the photo symbolises a child in need of a loving, stable and permanent home – a visual reminder of the real lives behind the statistics.

Adopt North East is calling for forever homes for local children.

“These are not just numbers. These are real children who deserve to grow up in a home with a family that will love and support them for life” said Nik Flavell, senior manager of Adopt North East.

“Over recent years we’ve seen a real decline in the number of people coming forward to be adopters, and at the same time the number of young people in need of stable, loving homes has stayed the same.

“Our staff wanted to do something powerful to raise awareness, and this image really captures the urgency and humanity of our current situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here at Adopt North East we will walk with you through every step of the journey and provide the support and guidance you need.”

The 36 children waiting are of different ages and come from a diverse range backgrounds, and many are siblings who need to stay together.

Adopt North East is appealing to people from all walks of life to consider adoption. You don’t need to own a home, be married, or meet an age criteria – what matters the most is your ability to provide unconditional love, stability, and a sense of belonging.

“There is no such thing as a ‘perfect’ family or adopter —just people with the right mindset and the heart and passion to make a difference to a child’s life” added Flavell.

If you’ve ever thought about adoption, now is the time to take the next step.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit www.adoptnortheast.org.uk or call 0191 643 5000.