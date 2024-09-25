Forbes Advisor used online analytics tool Ahrefs to find the most sought after wedding venues in different regions and counties according to online searches across various platforms.

And here are the top nine for Northumberland over a 12-month period based on these searches – described as ‘UK combined annual search volumes’.

Where they have the same number, the venues are divided by alphabetical order.

Quite a few of these venues are holding wedding open days in the coming days. See their websites for more details.

1 . Newton Hall Newton Hall is first with 7,200 UK combined annual search volumes. Photo: Nop Photo Sales

2 . Matfen Hall Matfen Hall is second with 5,400. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Bamburgh Castle Bamburgh Castle is third with 3,360. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4 . Healey Barn Healey Barn is joint fourth with 3,000. Photo: Andrew Coulson Photo Sales