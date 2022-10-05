According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Harry was the most popular name for a boy in the county in 2021, with Olivia taking the top spot for girls.

Across the North East region, George and Olivia were the most popular names.

For England and Wales, Noah and Olivia took the top spots.

The most popular names for boys and girls in England and Wales have been revealed.

2021 saw Oliver drop to second place, having been the most popular boys’ name for eight years in succession - while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the sixth year in a row.

According to the ONS data, Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys and Freya, Florence and WIllow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

This is the first time Jack has not been in the top 10 since the annual lists began in 1996, while Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine English regions.

New entries to the top 100 include Beatrice, Lara and Sara for girls, while Blake, Brody, Kai, Riper, Tobias and Nathan were the newcomers for boys.

Top 10 names for baby girls overall

1 Olivia

2 Amelia

3 Isla

4 Ava

5 Ivy

6 Freya

7 Lily

8 Florence

9 Mia

10 Willow

Top 10 names for baby boys overall

1 Noah

2 Oliver

3 George

4 Arthur

5 Muhammad

6 Leo

7 Harry

8 Oscar

9 Archie

10 Henry

Top 10 names for baby girls in North East of England 2021

1 Olivia

2 Rosie

3 Freya

4 Isla

5 Amelia

6 Ivy

7 Ava

8 Grace

9 Ella

10 Emily

Top 10 names for baby boys in North East of England 2021

1 George

2 Oliver

3 Noah

4 Harry

5 Charlie

6 Theo

7 Jack

8 Leo

9 Arthur