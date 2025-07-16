Marriage rates: Northumberland locals revealed to be the second most-likely to tie the knot
The study by Divorce Online analysed the latest data released in 2024 from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on marriages in local authorities across England and Wales between 2021 and 2022.
They found that found that there are 1,565 marriages per 100,00 people in Northumberland, with the North East local authority recording 5,118 total marriages that year.
Mark Keenan, managing director at Divorce Online, said: "While national marriage rates are declining, our analysis shows that some areas, especially rural and less urban regions, are still seeing strong demand for weddings.”
In first place, Rutland came out on top with 2,318 marriages per 100,000 people. In third was Monmouthshire, followed by Cheshire East and Mark Keenan in fourth and fifth.
Mark added: “Of course, a high marriage rate doesn’t always mean success.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.