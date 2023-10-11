Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mams on the Move initiative helps participants exercise regularly, bringing physical and mental health benefits, and has seen attendance double in the last year.

There is a range of classes on offer, including aquafit and outdoor sessions, and they are run by fully-qualified pregnancy and post-natal fitness professionals.

The introduction of ‘active babies’ and ‘active tots’ classes at Blyth Sports Centre have proved particularly popular, with over 400 attendances in the last 12 months.

Sessions are held in easy-to access locations where possible and new mothers can bring their babies along so there are no added childcare costs.

Molly Sale, advanced fitness instructor at Active Northumberland, said: “New mums experience a range of challenges that make it difficult for them to be as active as they would like to be.

“We try and make it as easy as possible for them to get involved in activity and it is not just about the exercise.

“Our mums have told us that they really enjoy the social element of the class where they meet and talk to other mums, support each other, build friendships, and share their experiences about the highs and lows of early motherhood."

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, added: “We have a strong track record of working with the local community and providing what they want and need.