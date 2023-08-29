News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Fewer births in Northumberland – amid historic low across England and Wales

Fewer babies were born in Northumberland in 2022 than the year before.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST

New data from the ONS shows a continuing trend of fewer people giving birth – with England and Wales seeing the lowest number registered of any year since at least 2002.

The figures show there were 2,464 live births in Northumberland in 2022 – a fall from 2,586 the year before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the past decade, 2015 saw the highest number of births in the area, with 2,832. At the other end of the scale, 2020 was the year with the fewest – with 2,419 babies born.

James Tucker, the ONS’ head of health analysis, said: "The annual number of births in England and Wales continues its recent decline, with 2022 recording the lowest number of live births seen for two decades."

The ONS' analysis shows births hit a recent peak in 2012, with the number declining since. The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to have altered birth rates significantly in either direction.

Related topics:NorthumberlandWalesEnglandONS