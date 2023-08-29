New data from the ONS shows a continuing trend of fewer people giving birth – with England and Wales seeing the lowest number registered of any year since at least 2002.

The figures show there were 2,464 live births in Northumberland in 2022 – a fall from 2,586 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past decade, 2015 saw the highest number of births in the area, with 2,832. At the other end of the scale, 2020 was the year with the fewest – with 2,419 babies born.

James Tucker, the ONS’ head of health analysis, said: "The annual number of births in England and Wales continues its recent decline, with 2022 recording the lowest number of live births seen for two decades."