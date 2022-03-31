Exercise class for new mums launching in Alnwick

Mamatone is part of Active Northumberland’s popular Mams on the Move programme.

Classes are designed to help encourage women into safe, effective exercise classes and reap the physical, social and mental health benefits this brings.

What’s more, babies can be brought along too.

The new Alnwick class starts on April 28.

The class will provide a full body workout to suit each individual’s ability post birth.

At the end of the session there will be a 15-minute baby sing song.

The class is being run by a fully qualified instructor.

Active Northumberland wellbeing coordinator, Jemma Burt, said: “Many women are unclear about the type and amount of exercise that is appropriate during and after pregnancy, while time and childcare commitments mean that many women don’t prioritise activity for themselves.

“We’ve had some really positive feedback from the new mums who have taken part in the programme in other parts of the county.

"They’ve told us that as well as the exercise, the social element has been crucial as it has enabled them to get out of the house, meet and talk to other mums and share their experiences about the highs and lows of early motherhood.”

The classes will run every Thursday from 10.30am to 11.30am at Willowburn Sports & Leisure Centre, starting on April 28. Classes cost £4 per session bookable on the Active Northumberland app.