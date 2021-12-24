Adopt North East marks third anniversary encouraging support for kids needing families

The Adopt North East team.

Anyone interested in adopting can meet members of the team and hear from adopters themselves during the session on Monday, January 10.

Over the last three years, the charity has successfully matched hundreds of children with adoptive parents and provided support for more than a thousand adoptive families.

But they still have 34 children who are in need of a family, especially siblings, minority ethnic children, and children with complex needs.

Nik Flavell, senior manager with Adopt North East, said: “As our adoptive parents tell us, adoption is life-changing for all those involved.

“Adoptive parents come from all different walks of life and applications are considered from people aged over 21, regardless of sex, gender identity, disability, race, religion or sexual orientation. They can be working or not, single, married, or in a partnership.”

“The more open and honest conversations that we can have about adoption then the more we can shine a light on what can still be a misunderstood process, and hopefully encourage more people to consider opening their lives to a child in need of a loving home.

“If you are interested in finding out more about becoming adopters, there is a range of information that you can be sent. However, often the best way to help you think about adopting is to attend one of the regular virtual information events.

“These are informal presentations about adoption and, as well as meeting some of the staff, you will hear from adopters themselves about their journey.”

One adoptive parent with two adopted sons, both of whom have additional needs, said: “I have the most happy, funny, loving, resilient, strong and beautiful boys in the world.

"For all those who wonder whether you can love another child as much, the answer is a huge ‘yes!’ and I would not change a thing about them.”

The virtual event on January 10 will take place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

For more information email: [email protected] or telephone 0191 643 5000.