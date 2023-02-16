As it’s half term, you might want to take the youngsters out for a bite to eat this week.

Finding activities to do when the kids are off school can be tricky, but many struggle to resist the offer of a plate of chips or chicken nuggets.

Everywhere accepts children, but it can be easier if the venue has somewhere where they can burn a bit of energy off.

Many of the best-ranked places have some kind of play area, meaning the kids can run free while the adults sit back and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Here is a list of the best 19 restaurants or cafes to take children to in Northumberland, according to Google reviews:

1 . The Crazy Horse Saloon, Morpeth A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 103 reviews.

2 . The Three Wheat Heads Inn, Thropton A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 419 reviews.

3 . Willow Farm, Cramlington A 4-star ranking according to Google, with 2,400 reviews.

4 . The Bosk, Branton A 4.4-star ranking according to Google, with 61 reviews.