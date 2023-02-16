News you can trust since 1854
Many of the child-friendly restaurants and cafes have parks or play areas.

19 of the best places in Northumberland to take kids for a meal, according to Google ratings

As it’s half term, you might want to take the youngsters out for a bite to eat this week.

By Charlie Watson
56 minutes ago

Finding activities to do when the kids are off school can be tricky, but many struggle to resist the offer of a plate of chips or chicken nuggets.

Everywhere accepts children, but it can be easier if the venue has somewhere where they can burn a bit of energy off.

Many of the best-ranked places have some kind of play area, meaning the kids can run free while the adults sit back and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Here is a list of the best 19 restaurants or cafes to take children to in Northumberland, according to Google reviews:

1. The Crazy Horse Saloon, Morpeth

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 103 reviews.

Photo: Tripadvisor

2. The Three Wheat Heads Inn, Thropton

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 419 reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Willow Farm, Cramlington

A 4-star ranking according to Google, with 2,400 reviews.

Photo: Google

4. The Bosk, Branton

A 4.4-star ranking according to Google, with 61 reviews.

Photo: Contributed

