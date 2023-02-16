19 of the best places in Northumberland to take kids for a meal, according to Google ratings
As it’s half term, you might want to take the youngsters out for a bite to eat this week.
Finding activities to do when the kids are off school can be tricky, but many struggle to resist the offer of a plate of chips or chicken nuggets.
Everywhere accepts children, but it can be easier if the venue has somewhere where they can burn a bit of energy off.
Many of the best-ranked places have some kind of play area, meaning the kids can run free while the adults sit back and enjoy some peace and quiet.
Here is a list of the best 19 restaurants or cafes to take children to in Northumberland, according to Google reviews: