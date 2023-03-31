As the cost of living crisis continues, it can be difficult to find things to do which don’t cost the earth.
Thankfully, Northumberland is blessed with plenty of activities which don’t break the bank.
So, if you’re stuck for ideas about what to do with the family over Easter, or are just looking for inspiration for a day out, here’s 16 things you can do for less than a fiver per person:
1. Visit Holy Island
Holy Island is cut off from the mainland twice a day. To have the island to yourself with land to run, a beach to visit and a castle to explore, it is a perfect place to tire out kids. Another amazing thing about this day out is that it's free, although you will have to pay for parking on the island. Before visiting, make sure to check out the tide times. Photo: Ian Smith
2. Explore the coast
Northumberland is full of stunning beaches with amazing views of castles, islands and harbours. Visiting a beach is free for all the family and, depending on the weather, could fill a whole day with fun. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Explore Warkworth Castle
Explore the grounds and rooms of Warkworth Castle one day this Easter. New sculptures have been installed in the castle grounds which will keep you busy as they create a series of interactive trails, each telling a different story. A family ticket (two adults and three children) is £19.40, but you can get 10% off if you book in advance at www.englishheritage.seetickets.com. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Investigate Dunstanburgh Castle
Visit Craster and explore the harbour village before taking a walk to the popular castle. The grounds are free to visit, but if you wish to explore the ruins of the castle more, a family ticket (two adults and three children) is only £17.20. Photo: Contributed