And what better way than by indulging in a pamper session at one of Northumberland’s best spas.
Here are 10 of the best spa days in Northumberland as rated by Google reviewers.
1. Beau Monde, Lucker
The Beau Monde Spa in Lucker has a 4.9 rating. Beau Monde offers a range of spa day experiences, from £75 for a half day including a 30 minute spa/beauty treatment of your choice.
https://www.beaumondelucker.com/
2. Beacon Hill Spa
Beacon Hill Spa, near Longhorsley, has a 4.9 rating. Spa Day package at Beacon Hill include: Exclusive use of the Garden Room and sun terrace, three-course lunch served with wine, offee, tea and chilled water, obes, towels and slippers. https://www.beaconhillspa.co.uk/
3. The Secret Spa, Shilbottle
The Secret Spa at Village Farm in Shilbottle has a 4.7 rating. The Secret Spa offer luxurious spa experiences for him and for her, and the opportunity to unwind, relax and re-energise. It lends techniques from ancient and modern worlds, along with premium products from Espa to provide first-class treatments for the mind, body and soul. https://www.northumberlandspa.co.uk/
4. Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa
Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, near Chathill, has a 4.6 rating. As well as the large heated swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam room, you can treat yourself to a range of personalised spa experiences. https://www.doxfordhall.com/spa/
