10 of the best spa days in Northumberland as rated by Google reviewers

3. The Secret Spa, Shilbottle

The Secret Spa at Village Farm in Shilbottle has a 4.7 rating. The Secret Spa offer luxurious spa experiences for him and for her, and the opportunity to unwind, relax and re-energise. It lends techniques from ancient and modern worlds, along with premium products from Espa to provide first-class treatments for the mind, body and soul. https://www.northumberlandspa.co.uk/

Photo: Google