Families enjoy Arla Foods and Aldi open day at Northumberland dairy farm in Morpeth

A fascinting insight into life down on the farm was given during an Aldi and Arla Foods Open Farm Sunday in Northumberland.

Visitors to Morwick Farm in Morpeth saw first-hand where the milk that goes into their everyday milk, cheese and butter comes from.

A happy family enjoys the day out at Morwick Dairy Farm

Farmers took them on tours of the farm, conducted demonstrations and gave them a chance to meet the animals.

Morwick Farm is one of six UK dairy farms working with Aldi to participate in Open Farm Sunday – an initiative supported by Aldi’s Dairy Partnership programme.

Launched last year in conjunction with the farmer owned dairy cooperative, Arla Foods, the Aldi Dairy Farm Partnership is a scheme whereby Aldi support a dedicated group of British dairy farmers to deliver comprehensive standards on farm.

Each farm in the partnership works towards the Arla UK 360 programme, which promotes best practice across animal welfare, employment, engagement with the local community, sustainable farming and developing the farm business.

Managing director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, said: “We’re committed to supporting British farmers in any way that we can. Our dairy products are enjoyed day in, day out, and Aldi is also supporting British dairy farmers to continuously develop their businesses.

“Visiting a farm and learning all about the farming process has the power to change the way that people think about farming and the products that they buy in store. It was great to see some of our shoppers come along and meet the farmers we support.”

Pete Howie, partner at Morwick Farm, said: “Nowadays, we’re seeing people become further and further removed from their food and where it comes from. I think that one of my favourite things about the Open Farm Sunday was answering people’s questions about farming and correcting some of the common misconceptions that people have.”

He added: “The Aldi Dairy Farm Partnership is a great support network for us. We’ve been able to make small changes to our farm to improve the way we do things and we’re very grateful for the support from Aldi to help showcase our farm.”