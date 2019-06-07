Exhibition puts focus on Northumberland

Photographers who entered a competition to showcase Northumberland can see their work on display.

The competition, launched by the Discover our Land campaign, attracted more than 600 entries, with photos showing everything from historic Northumberland landmarks and unspoilt beaches to days out with the family.

Lambs at Bamburgh by Andrew Gibson.

Now 25 of the best pictures will be on display at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre until mid-July.

The winners of the competition were announced in April as part of English Tourism Week.

Alan Forrest, of Coventry, won first prize with his moody winter scene of Bamburgh Castle. The runner-up was John Haswell, of Stakeford, with his shot of Cawfields. the 16 and under winner was Thomas Nichol, 16, of Cramlington, with his photo of Roughting Linn waterfall.

They were chosen by a panel of expert judges including professional photographer Neil Denham, Iain Robson, from the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership, and Duncan Wise, from Northumberland National Park.

Upper Coquetdale, Windyhaugh Farm, by Richard Moran.

Neil said: “The standard of entries was phenomenal and it was great to see the wide range of photos from everyone including professional photographers and youngsters keen to develop their hobby.

“What really captured our imagination was the weather and the changing scenery within Northumberland, which was present in a lot of the entries.

“The best photos demonstrate the ever-changing mood and dramatic landscapes that make Northumberland such a much-visit destination.”

Alongside the exhibition at The Sill, there is also a children’s drawing competition, with a chance to win nature and history-based prizes for the best picture of Northumberland.

Duddo Five Stones by Hannah Lydall.

Discover our Land is raising the profile of Northumberland as a great place to live, work, visit and invest. Visit www.discoverourland.co.uk