Embleton WI, Meeting

Vice-president Lady Craft welcomed members and visitors to the Creighton Hall for the April meeting on a very unspring-like afternoon.

Following Jerusalem, the speaker Ingrid Kilner was introduced by Anne Craft to give her talk entitled Behind The Veil.

The story began in the 1960s when Ingrid met a student from Bangladesh at a dance in Newcastle. Marriage followed and she left for his homeland, hoping to live a relatively comfortable life, but found herself living with her mother-in-law in a property where 17 people lived, sleeping on the roof. There was great pressure to produce a child, especially a boy.

Ingrid gave a detailed account of life in this environment and the eventual arrival of a daughter. On moving to a flat, she was able to celebrate special events from England with British friends.

Contact was maintained with an aunt in England, who sent her greatly welcomed parcels.

She eventually returned to England with her daughter, but her husband could not stay in this country. In later years her daughter wanted to visit her father and she was warmly greeted by his family.

Ingrid had a selection of photographs to illustrate her talk, bringing the characters to life for everyone.

A vote of thanks was given by Marjorie Hewitson.

Following tea and biscuits, members held their business meeting, led by president Joan Little.

A report was given of the coffee morning in Embleton and a quiz in Shilbottle. Arrangements were made for the group meeting at Seahouses and an invitation was received for a party at Boulmer.

Competition winners for an object ‘P’ were: 1 Anne Craft, 2 Jean Lawrence, 3 Marjorie Hopper. Raffle winners were: Joan Little, Adelaine Jones, Jean Lawrence.