Embleton WI, Meeting

New president Joan Little welcomed members and a new member of the community, Rose Hill, to the parish rooms for the November meeting.

The minutes of the annual meeting were approved. Treasurer Milly Emmerson gave her first financial statement, showing the institute to have a good basis for the forthcoming centenary year.

The president reported on progress made on the exhibition to be held at the Bailiffgate Museum and other events being organised by the seven local institutes celebrating their 100 years in 2018.

Joint secretary Jean Lawrence summarised the details of the Lindisfarne Group meeting in April. Arrangements were confirmed for the December meeting, which will celebrate Christmas.

Due to a late cancellation by the speaker two members volunteered to fill the spot.

Firstly, Joan Little gave members an insight into some historical facts of the district and was thanked by Marjorie Hopper.

Tea and biscuits gave everyone time to have a chat before Joan quizzed them on the Bible, birds and books, which illustrated why they are so keen to enter WI quizzes.

The competition winners for the letter ‘K’ were: 1. Jean Cockerill; 2. Adeline Jones; 3. Anne Craft.

Raffle winners were: Maxine Parker and Rose Hill.