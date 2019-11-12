These are the current food hygiene ratings of every Northumberland hotel, guest house and B&B

Have you stayed at any of these locations?

If you are looking for a clean place to stay in Northumberland, you might want to check this list before you book.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 3:47 pm
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been busy inspecting hotels, guest houses and B&Bs across Northumberland. Ratings range from zero (urgent improvement is required) to five (hygiene standards are very good). These are the venues that were inspected in the last six months (Jun-Nov 2019), with the most recent listed first.

1. Phoenix House Bed and Breakfast

Hedley, NE43 7SW. Rated 5 on 25-Sep-2019

2. The Cookie Jar (Alnwick) Ltd

12 Bailiffgate, Alnwick, NE66 1LU. Rated 5 on 20-Sep-2019

3. West Fenwick Farm

Fenwick, NE18 0QP. Rated 5 on 12-Sep-2019

4. Beadnell Towers

The Wynding, Beadnell NE67 5AY. Rated 5 on 11-Sep-2019

