These are the current food hygiene ratings of every Northumberland hotel, guest house and B&B
If you are looking for a clean place to stay in Northumberland, you might want to check this list before you book.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 3:47 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 3:47 pm
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been busy inspecting hotels, guest houses and B&Bs across Northumberland. Ratings range from zero (urgent improvement is required) to five (hygiene standards are very good). These are the venues that were inspected in the last six months (Jun-Nov 2019), with the most recent listed first.