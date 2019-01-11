Do you know the quiz kings?

Pupils from Amble Middle School proved themselves quiz kings as they beat off teams from all over the county to reach a police quiz final.

But we don’t know who is in the picture and would like readers’ help to identify the children.

If you can give us any more information about this or any other nostalgia pictures, or if you have any pictures we can publish, we would love to hear from you.

Email northumberland.gazette@jpimedia.co.uk or telephone 01665 602234. Or call into the Northumberland Gazette office in Alnwick.