Did you dance the night away?

We’re searching for some information on the top picture. It was sent in by a reader and is believed to be a Hardy’s dinner and dance celebration, but we don’t know when or where it was held. Can you help us identify anyone in it?

We would love to get some more information on it.

Remember when from 25 years ago, Hive, Longhoughton

And we are still asking for more information on the bottom picture, which we published in our Remember When section last month.

It was taken at the Hive in Longhoughton, but what was it and who is in the picture? Contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723.