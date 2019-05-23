Designer gin cocktails by Slingsby firm celebrate Spice Girls tour - how to mix them

The official Spice Girls UK comeback tour kicks off in two days and to celebrate this momentous occasion Slingsby Gin has created some delicious cocktails designed to get you in the spirit.

Each of the three recipes uses a different Slingsby Gin as the base; Slingsby London Dry, Slingsby Rhubarb and Slingsby Gooseberry, the latest addition to join the award-wining gin portfolio.

When Twp Become One

Spice Up Your Life

40ml Slingsby London Dry

30ml Lime Juice

15ml Simple Syrup

A Chili (as spicy as you like)

1cm cube of Fresh Ginger

Muddle ginger, chili and coriander in a cocktail shaker. Add lime juice, simple syrup and Slingsby gin with ice and shake. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a mini chili.

Wanna-Bee

25ml Slingsby Gooseberry Gin

5ml Aperol

15ml Runny Honey

Prosecco

Add Slingsby Gooseberry Gin, Aperol and honey to a cocktail shaker and shake hard, combining honey. Strain into a champagne flute or champagne coupe and top with prosecco, garnish with a lemon twist.

Two Become One

40ml Slingsby Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin

20ml Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

4-5 Muddled Raspberries

20ml Simple Syrup

Lemonade

Muddle raspberries in a tall glass, add Slingsby Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and ice. Stir and top with lemonade, garnish with a mint leaf and fresh raspberries.