Death of walking guides author, 75

Walking guides author Edward Baker has died, aged 75.

His books Walking the Cheviots and Walks in the Secret Kingdom, published by Sigma Print, are in their seventh reprint. With his wife Pauline, he also managed Mounthooly Youth Centre at the top of the College Valley on the side of the Cheviot for 27 years.

He was a quiet but funny man, well liked by all who visited Mounthooly, and is dearly loved by his wife and family.

Interment is at Whitley Bay Cemetery tomorrow (Friday) at 1.30pm, followed by a celebration of his life at The Briar Dene, Whitley Bay, with light refreshments and a photographic record of his life.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Mind.