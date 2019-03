Liz Devine named the man at the front with the cup as her dad William Wealleans, known as Billy. To his left was Ralph Hedley and to his right Davey Bews. The man at the very back with glasses is Johnny Green.

She said she remembered the cup being in her house when she was a child and she thinks it was the Rothbury and Coquetdale League.

