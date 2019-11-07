Cycle challenge raises £2,000 for cancer charity
Leisure centre users have completed a charity challenge to cycle 300 miles in 30 days.
Over 50 Active Northumberland members from the Willowburn Sports Centre in Alnwick and the Swan Centre in Berwick took part in the challenge.
Their efforts – which saw them cycle over 15,000km – helped raise around £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.
They clocked up their miles in spinning classes and by using exercise bikes in the gym and then logging their distance on their MyWellness app or keiser app.
Active Northumberland fitness manager Michelle Gray said: “This has been a brilliant challenge and a great way to build fitness while raising money for such a good cause. Everyone played their part and reached or exceeded their target ”Charlie Elvin and Robert Curle both cycled 1,000km each, while Regan Graham decided to run the 300 miles instead of cycling and Mark Charlton rowed 100 miles.