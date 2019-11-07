Cycle challenge raises £2,000 for cancer charity

Active Northumberland staff Dave, Tina and Leon took part in a challenge to cycle 300 miles in 30 days.

Over 50 Active Northumberland members from the Willowburn Sports Centre in Alnwick and the Swan Centre in Berwick took part in the challenge.

Their efforts – which saw them cycle over 15,000km – helped raise around £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.

They clocked up their miles in spinning classes and by using exercise bikes in the gym and then logging their distance on their MyWellness app or keiser app.