Craster WI, Meeting

We had a very sociable meeting at The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington on February 1. It was our annual dinner.

We always appreciate our warm welcome from Louise and Mark, who make sure that we enjoy ourselves, which we certainly do, judging by the cheerful chatter and banter coming from the tables.

Marian reminded us of the coffee morning in aid of local cancer charities on February 24, in the Craster Memorial Hall, also the Spring Clean on March 3.

She has arranged an Easter Bunny Drive on March 29, always good fun.

Marian has contacted Caz Pring, the speaker at last month’s meeting, and arranged for her to take a workshop in May as a follow-up from her interesting talk.

The competition winners this month were Jackie, Fiona and Elizabeth.

The winners of the raffle were Nancy Grey and Sylvia Biott.

Those taking part in the competition were each given a chocolate bar, and the winners a small bottle of wine by Louise – a very thoughtful touch at the end of a lovely meal.

Our next meeting is on March 1. David Young, from Aln Northumbria Vets, will be the speaker. He is well known by many of those of us who have pets.