Craster WI, Meeting

New president Jaquie welcomed members and guests to our December social evening.

Jerusalem was sung, and as Marion was unable to be with us, Jaquie read out the forthcoming events and notices. We are invited to the Oncology Department at Alnwick Infirmary.

Several members had attended the Snowman Drive at Cresswell House. Beryl won second prize and Jackie third, well done.

Supper was then served by the committee. We were spoilt for choice for savouries and meats, which were followed by mouth-watering sweets. Tables were then moved and party games were played.

Jackie took around ‘Santa’s secret basket’ and we all chose a wrapped gift. The birthday flowers went to Jeanette.

The competition, which was for four pieces of tray bake, was: 1 Heather, 2 Shirley, 3 Ann. The raffle results were: 1 Joy, 2 Gill, 3 Ann.

Our next meeting will be held on January 11, and there was a reminder of the February dinner at the Horseshoes, Rennington.

We sang Auld Lang Syne, which ended a lovely start to Christmas.

A peaceful new year to everyone.