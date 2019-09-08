Could you cycle 300 miles in 30 days? Northumberland charity fitness challenge launched - here's how to take part
Active Northumberland is inviting its members to take part in the ultimate charity challenge and cycle 300 miles in 30 days to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
To celebrate the arrival of the Tour of Britain cycle race in the county, members of Willowburn Sports Centre in Alnwick and the Swan Centre in Berwick are being encouraged to join in the cycling challenge which will run throughout September.
Participants can clock up their miles by taking part in spinning classes and by using exercise bikes in the gym and then logging their distance on their MyWellness app or keiser app.
Fitness manager Michelle Gray said: “With the arrival of the Tour of Britain, cycling fever has been sweeping through the county so we thought we’d try and do our bit to promote the benefits of the sport.
“It is a brilliant exercise so this challenge is a great way to build fitness while raising money for such a good cause
“We’ve got over 50 people signed up so far, but it would be great to get more on board. Participants can either make a personal donation to the charity, or collect sponsorship if they wish.”
Fancy giving it a go ? It’s not too late to start - just speak to a fitness instructor at one of the centres to see how you can get involved.
Stage three of the Tour of Britain, from Berwick to Newcastle, is on Monday, September 9.