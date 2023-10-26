News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington to get new glass front and roof

Concordia Leisure Centre’s next phase of improvement works are set to begin next month.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The glass frontage of the Active Northumberland facility in Cramlington will be replaced and restoration works on the building’s flat roof will take place.

Both have been in place since the building first opened and have begun to allow water in, so are in need of repairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The centre will operate as normal throughout the Northumberland County Council-funded works, which will be phased to minimise disruption.

Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington is getting a new glass front. (Photo by Jane Coltman)Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington is getting a new glass front. (Photo by Jane Coltman)
Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington is getting a new glass front. (Photo by Jane Coltman)
Most Popular

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, said: “The council has made a massive investment in leisure facilities right across the county to upgrade facilities so that our residents have accessible, enjoyable, and modern centres that they really love using.

“In 2019 we carried out a major upgrade and refurbishment of the swimming pool and changing areas in Concordia, which breathed new life into the centre and has proved enormously popular. More recently the sports hall flooring has been renewed.

“Over next few months we will be investing in the external fabric of the building to smarten up its appearance and to make sure it is sound and secure.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, added: “These improvements will also help towards our energy efficiency at the centre, reduce our utility bills, and help in our drive towards zero carbon targets by the year 2030.”

This follows the opening of a new £21m leisure centre in Morpeth, featuring a six-lane pool and a four-court sports hall, in April 2023.

Related topics:CramlingtonActive NorthumberlandNorthumberland County CouncilMorpeth