The glass frontage of the Active Northumberland facility in Cramlington will be replaced and restoration works on the building’s flat roof will take place.

Both have been in place since the building first opened and have begun to allow water in, so are in need of repairs.

The centre will operate as normal throughout the Northumberland County Council-funded works, which will be phased to minimise disruption.

Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington is getting a new glass front. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, said: “The council has made a massive investment in leisure facilities right across the county to upgrade facilities so that our residents have accessible, enjoyable, and modern centres that they really love using.

“In 2019 we carried out a major upgrade and refurbishment of the swimming pool and changing areas in Concordia, which breathed new life into the centre and has proved enormously popular. More recently the sports hall flooring has been renewed.

“Over next few months we will be investing in the external fabric of the building to smarten up its appearance and to make sure it is sound and secure.”

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, added: “These improvements will also help towards our energy efficiency at the centre, reduce our utility bills, and help in our drive towards zero carbon targets by the year 2030.”