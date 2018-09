Thanks to our reader Rhoda Richards, of Longframlington, who named all of those pictured in last week’s colliery nostalgia picture.

She said it was from the Ward’s Hill, or Lee pit.

Pictured from left there are: Benny Pick, Archie Jackson, Jack Stephenson, Billy Gibson, Tony Rain, Billy Rutherford and Arthur Pick.

