Coffee morning and sports events

Thanks to our readers we can shed more light on these pictures published on this page over the last couple of weeks. The top image shows an RNLI coffee morning in Alnwick’s Northumberland Hall in July 1988. David Weallans emailed to say his wife Stephanie is third from the right with his mother-in-law, Florence Stewart, to the left of her.

And this bottom image is of rounders at Lindisfarne Middle School. Some of those pictured were named on Facebook as Rachel Scurfield, Jill Davison, Stuart Rutter and Michael Hamilton.

Remember when from 30 years ago, Lindisfarne Middle School sports winners

If you have any more information, get in touch.