Your favourite places for Christmas Eve drinks - as chosen by the Northumberland Gazette readers

Gazette readers have been sharing their top spots across Northumberland for Christmas Eve drinks.

There are few things better than enjoying some drinks with your loved ones on Christmas Eve.

By Jason Button
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:24 pm

Are you planning a trip to your local on December 24 for a swift half, or a couple of shandies?

We asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite bars and pubs for Christmas Eve drinks.

Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our Facebook page.

We hope you all have a safe and happy Christmas.

1. The Cook and Barker

The Cook and Barker, Newton-on-the-Moor. Cosy up and enjoy a bite to eat with your favourite tipple on Christmas Eve.

2. The Joiners Arms, Morpeth

Are you a regular at The Joiners Arms in Morpeth?

3. Masons Arms, Warkworth

Masons Arms. What will you have in your glass when you raise a toast on Christmas Eve?

4. The Boathouse, Wylam

The Boathouse, Wylam. Is this one of your regular haunts?

