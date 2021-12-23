Your favourite places for Christmas Eve drinks - as chosen by the Northumberland Gazette readers

Are you planning a trip to your local on December 24 for a swift half, or a couple of shandies?
We asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite bars and pubs for Christmas Eve drinks.
We hope you all have a safe and happy Christmas.
1. The Cook and Barker
The Cook and Barker, Newton-on-the-Moor. Cosy up and enjoy a bite to eat with your favourite tipple on Christmas Eve.
2. The Joiners Arms, Morpeth
Are you a regular at The Joiners Arms in Morpeth?
3. Masons Arms, Warkworth
Masons Arms. What will you have in your glass when you raise a toast on Christmas Eve?
4. The Boathouse, Wylam
The Boathouse, Wylam. Is this one of your regular haunts?
