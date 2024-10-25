Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yorkshire hamper company is counting down the days until a bumper Christmas.

123 Hampers, based in Dean Clough in Halifax, specialises in baskets featuring delicious food and drink.

And this year they’re hoping for a truly magical December as they launch hampers packed to the brim with seasonal goodies.

Brand manager Alex Biggart said: “It’s the season of giving and there’s nothing like a hamper to put a smile on someone’s face.

“From the hard-to-buy-for in-laws to the sister who has everything, we’ve got something to suit all buyers and budgets. If you have a foodie in your life there really is no better gift.”

There’s also special treat boxes designed as ‘Secret Santa’ gifts and a range of non-alcoholic hampers, reflecting the growing number of ‘sober-curious’ customers.

Whether it’s for family, friends or colleagues, thoughtfully curated hampers from 123 will bring the best of Christmas right to their doorsteps.

They include the Traditional Family Basket which contains Christmas puddings made by Valley Bakery, pudding-flavoured popcorn and melt-in-the-mouth shortbread shapes.

For those with a savoury tooth, chilli and garlic crackers paired with tomato, basil and garlic cheese makes a perfect festive snack.

Delicious jam and marmalade and a gift box of chocolate domes are sure to get anyone in the Christmas spirit. For children there’s the chance to decorate delicious gingerbread tree biscuits.

Meanwhile, the Luxury Gift Basket, priced at £100, is sure to become the centre of celebrations on December 25 with warming drinks, chocolate chip biscuits, handmade mini cakes, festive shortbread, a classic Christmas pudding, jam and marmalade.

Once Christmas is over the wicker basket becomes a handy keepsake to reuse for celebrations to come.

The Ultimate Family Hamper is sure to have loved ones ho-ho-hooked on goodies including mud pie cookies, Yorkshire crisps, handmade chocolate and more.

And fromage fans will be spoilt for choice with the Cheesy Cheese hamper, priced at just £29 and containing delicious dairy goods, chutneys and crackers.

Alex continued: “We’re making sure we have something for absolutely everyone, from indulgent hampers to affordable Secret Santa gifts and traditional festive favourites, making buying for your loved ones a breeze.”

123 Hampers also include free Christmas delivery on all their hampers and gifts, making Christmas time as easy as 123.

For more information please visit 123-hampers.co.uk