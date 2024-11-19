The winter lights trail at The Alnwick Garden.The winter lights trail at The Alnwick Garden.
Winter lights trail launched at The Alnwick Garden

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:49 GMT
The winter lights trail at The Alnwick Garden has launched for its sixth season.

The popular event is made possible thanks to the generous support of local businesses and organisations.

This year, for the price of one entry, guests can also visit the magical Christmas village of Lilidorei.

The Alnwick Garden has included a pricing structure on set dates to suit every budget and availability.

Chief executive Mark Brassell said: “We have created different pricing packages for certain days to ensure everyone could come, to suit their own budget and we have been delighted with the response.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to sample festive snacks and winter warmers from a mixture of local vendors as The Alnwick Garden continues its tradition of supporting local businesses.

Sponsors include WorldPay, Arnold Clark, Ad Gefrin, Eldon Square, Northern Powergrid, Fusion Spaces, Northern Stage, Utilita Arena and Sage Wealth Management which sponsored the Grand Cascade installation.

The trail is open until January 1, guests can book tickets now at https://www.alnwickgarden.com/winter-lights-2024/.

Pictures by Phil Wilkinson

