A Christmas tree is usually the centrepiece when it comes to decorating your home, but finding the perfect one can be problematic.

A real tree isn’t for everyone, but they do come with several advantages. Alongside filling your home with the classic Christmas scent, they also use 10 times fewer materials and five times less energy than fake trees, meaning they are better for the environment.

Every species of tree ranges in size, scent and needle retention, so it is often an overwhelming decision.

There's plenty of places across Northumberland where you can buy a real Christmas tree.

Thankfully, The Forestry Commission has produced a guide to help people choose. Here is what it says about the different types of tree:

NORWAY SPRUCE - This is considered the traditional Christmas tree and has that classic scent that people would expect. Although the trees range in size, they tend to have a lot of branches that can hold as many baubles as your family wants. Norway Spruces last longer if they’re not near a fire and are watered everyday.

NORDMANN FIR – These trees have a very even shape, so make decorating extremely easy. The needles are dark green, glossy and soft, so will suit a family with young children. To show off this species of tree, they often require a big space so bare this in mind if you’re picking one up.

LODGEPOLE PINE – Due to the pine scent and bushy appearance, many people think the lodgepole pine is the ideal Christmas tree. This species typically last the longest, so are perfect for people who keep their decorations up for as long as possible.

In Northumberland, there are many farms and shops selling real trees. Here is a list of where to pick one up:

- Homebase, Berwick;

- Berwick Garden Centre, Berwick;

- Step into Christmas, Cramlington;

- Rothbury Auction Mart, Rothbury (first weekend in December);

- The Christmas Farm, Longframlington;

- Dobbies, Morpeth;

- Homebase, Blyth;

- Wansbeck Garden Centre, Ashington;

- Homebase, Alnwick.