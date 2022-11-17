In many areas, volunteers have worked hard all year to raise enough money for the decorations, which also aim to tempt in festive shoppers.

The switch-ons are usually a lot of fun, with both children and adults enjoying a bit of festive cheer. Here is a round-up of some of the events taking place this year:

Seahouses

Bamburgh Christmas Lights, 2020.

Seahouses Christmas lights are being switched on tonight (November 17) at 6pm. People are set to gather on the high street near the big roundabout, by the tree, to watch the village light up. Tea, coffee and mince pies will be available throughout the night from Hook Fish and Chips.

The Christmas light event in Alnwick is taking place on November 18. The Duchess of Northumberland and a schoochild will press the button at 7pm, but the fun will start earlier in the day with live music from 6pm. Slaters’ funfair will also be in the town centre for the occasion.

Bamburgh

Christmas lights at Alnwick Market Square.

The streets of Bamburgh and the woodland area will light up on November 26, at a time still to be confirmed. In previous years the switch-on has been followed by a church service in St Aidan’ Church, but details for this year haven’t been released et.

Rothbury

Rothbury’s Christmas lights are being turned on between 5.30pm and 6.45pm on November 26. Throughout the night there will be performances and refreshments available thanks to All Saints Church.

Amble

Amble’s Christmas lights event is very popular and this year they are planning to make the event extra special. The event will take place on November 20, with live music, a funfair and Santa’s grotto all kicking off at 4pm. This year’s theme is gold, kinship and togetherness, so people are asked to wear gold, bright and sparkly clothing.

Beadnell

Beadnell is lighting up its streets on December 3 at 5.30pm. Before the switch-on, there is a planned carol service at the Church of St Ebba.

Alnmouth

The date of Alnmouth switch-on is yet to be confirmed, but there is a Christmas lights coffee morning planned for November 19, from 10am until noon in the Hindmarsh Hall.