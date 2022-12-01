Ulgham Gardening Club gets in the Christmas spirit at wreath-making workshop

A special workshop attended by 16 members was held in the WI Hall with flower arranging expert Helen Dunn.

Denise Elliott, a member of Ulgham Gardening Club, said: “We haven’t been able to hold anything like that for three years so we’re dead chuffed with how it went.

"Helen is so talented and was able to help us make some really nice Christmas wreaths and decorations.”

Ulgham Gardening Club members.

The wreaths and table decorations will now have pride of place in homes and gardens around the village over the coming weeks.

The club also demonstrated its eco-credentials with the project.

"All the moss used in the decorations was sustainably sourced from people’s gardens so we were mindful of the environment,” added Denise. “And the birds have already been eating the berries!”