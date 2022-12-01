News you can trust since 1854
Ulgham Gardening Club gets in the Christmas spirit at wreath-making workshop

Ulgham Gardening Club members have been getting in the festive spirit by making Christmas wreaths.

By Ian Smith
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 1:33pm

A special workshop attended by 16 members was held in the WI Hall with flower arranging expert Helen Dunn.

Denise Elliott, a member of Ulgham Gardening Club, said: “We haven’t been able to hold anything like that for three years so we’re dead chuffed with how it went.

"Helen is so talented and was able to help us make some really nice Christmas wreaths and decorations.”

Ulgham Gardening Club members.

The wreaths and table decorations will now have pride of place in homes and gardens around the village over the coming weeks.

The club also demonstrated its eco-credentials with the project.

"All the moss used in the decorations was sustainably sourced from people’s gardens so we were mindful of the environment,” added Denise. “And the birds have already been eating the berries!”

The gardening club meets monthly in the WI Hall.