A pop-up Christmas market is being held in Etal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place in the village hall on Friday, December 20 from 2pm to 7pm.

It has been organised by local photographer Darren Chapman and follows the cancellation of the Ford and Etal Christmas market last month due to Storm Bert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outdoor element of Berwick Christmas Market was also cancelled due to Storm Darragh in a further blow to local traders.

Darren Chapman selling calendars, jigsaws and photographs in Etal village hall.

Along with gifts from Darren Chapman Photography, traders lined up to attend include The Traybake Fairy, Art by Sam, The Handycraftshed, Small Berry Co, Ord Originals, Harthope Frames, Ronnie Hek Wildlife Photography, His And Hers Crafts, Rambler Art by tony Wilkinson, The Face Painting Lady.

There will be delicious cakes, mac n’ cheese, pigs in blankets, mulled wine and Christmas music.