Traders lined up for pop-up Christmas market in Etal
The event takes place in the village hall on Friday, December 20 from 2pm to 7pm.
It has been organised by local photographer Darren Chapman and follows the cancellation of the Ford and Etal Christmas market last month due to Storm Bert.
The outdoor element of Berwick Christmas Market was also cancelled due to Storm Darragh in a further blow to local traders.
Along with gifts from Darren Chapman Photography, traders lined up to attend include The Traybake Fairy, Art by Sam, The Handycraftshed, Small Berry Co, Ord Originals, Harthope Frames, Ronnie Hek Wildlife Photography, His And Hers Crafts, Rambler Art by tony Wilkinson, The Face Painting Lady.
There will be delicious cakes, mac n’ cheese, pigs in blankets, mulled wine and Christmas music.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.