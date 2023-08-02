Alnwick’s Christmas, which made its debut last year, has just announced its 2023 schedule, with tickets now available for families to visit Father Christmas in his grotto.

The event, which takes place at Robinson’s department store on Bondgate Within, aims to keep the magic of Christmas alive, with an outdoor winter wonderland featuring animated reindeer, dozens of Christmas trees, a team of entertaining elves and a gingerbread house for refreshments.

Children experience the magic of entering Santa's Grotto, meeting the man himself and receiving a special gift.

Tickets for Alnwick's Christmas are on sale now.

Children of all ages are welcome, and two adults receive complimentary entry to the event with every child’s ticket.

Jakob Cross, creative director, said: “After a fantastic inaugural year in 2022, we are looking forward to bringing this exciting event back to Alnwick town centre in 2023. I have spoken to Father Christmas, and he is already preparing the sleigh and reindeer for the flight here.”

The event will be running every weekend throughout December, including Christmas Eve.

Tickets are limited, and key dates closer to Christmas are already selling out.