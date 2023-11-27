Visitors flocked to the Ford and Etal Christmas Market in their thousands at the weekend, coming from as far as Edinburgh, across the Scottish Borders and from Tyneside.

The market utilises historic sites on the Estates and this year, for the first time, Ford Castle also featured as a venue, which was a delight for stallholders and visitors alike.

Shannon Denson, visitor services manager at Ford & Etal Estates commented: “We were amazed and delighted at the number of visitors who came to the market.

"This is the second year we have run this event, so we are still working out a few teething issues, but overall we were thrilled that so many people came and had a wonderful time.

Stalls in the Lady Waterford Hall in Ford. Picture: Jane Musgrave

"Feedback has been very positive from local businesses and traders and this market is designed to support the local economy in the shoulder season.

"We were also lucky with the weather. After weeks of rain the clouds lifted and although it was cold, it was dry.”

She added: “A lot of hard work goes into preparing for this event, we started back in February.

“However, we could not do it without the help and support of a small band of incredible volunteers from the community. Without their tireless efforts we could not hold this not-for-profit event.”

Ford Castle was a venue for this year's market.