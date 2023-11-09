Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Behind the festive world is award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her events team, who have been preparing to dress the castle in this year’s theme, The Enchanted Myths and Legends of Northumbria.

The whimsical world is inspired by North East mythology and folklore of wintery forests, faeries, mermaids and selkies. Legendary characters have been reimagined in rich festive finery, with plenty of spectacular surprises.

The Castle is closed to visitors this week while Charlotte and her team move in to dress the staterooms with displays that have been months in the making.

Mandy Bryson making a prop for Bamburgh Castle's Enchanted Kingdom. Picture: Charlotte Graham

Charlotte said: “This is my favourite time when we see everything come together and take shape and you can see the magic of Christmas happening before your very eyes.

“Bamburgh Castle oozes with mesmerising stories. These, along with the Kingdom of Northumbria’s tales of rich folklore, mythology and legends has given us a treasure chest of material to conjure into an experience to enthral and delight visitors of all ages.”

Berwick-upon-Tweed based sculptor and prop maker Mandy Bryson is working round the clock putting the finishing touches to some of the extraordinary pieces destined for Bamburgh’s Christmas Kingdom, including a selkie – a mythological creature that can shapeshift between seal and human form by shedding its seal skin and a Fairy Queen.

Mandy, who makes Christmas props for Charlotte Lloyd Webbers Design Event Team at multiple venues, said: “Bamburgh Castle’s pieces are pretty much finished with just the off eyelash and whisker to add. My favourite piece has got to be the seal head, he has such soulful eyes that just melt your heart.

“I’m excited to see everything in place. Bamburgh Castle is so atmospheric and really magical – especially when it is dressed for Christmas.”

Other festive events include carol singing, festive treats in the castle’s Clock Tower Café, shopping in the Castle’s pop-up Christmas shop and Christmas wreath making workshops, which can be booked on their website.