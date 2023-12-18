The Beach House in Seahouses to stage its first Boxing Day Dip after a £2 million refurbishment
The Beach House Hotel was originally a breakfast only venue before owner David Wilson spent £2 million on a full refurbishment earlier this year.
The 30-bedroom hotel is dog friendly, family friendly and boasts stunning views overlooking the Farne Islands.
Thanks to the refurbishments, the hotel, which is the sister hotel to both Beadnell Towers and Coast and Country Stays, has a bar open to both locals and tourists as well as a restaurant open seven days a week.
A spokesperson for the hotel said: "We're hoping next year to do lots more events and really start to work with the community more. Boxing Day Beach House Dip is the first of lots of events that we plan to do for next year.
“This is really to promote the benefits of cold water swimming and we really want to work with the locals on this and also interact with all the tourists who are in and around Seahouses for the Christmas and New Year period.”
In keeping with the tradition of the Boxing Day Dips along the coast, The Beach House has chosen to raise money for Children’s Cancer North, an independent charity that has been supporting individuals and families affected by childhood cancer for 40 years across the North East and Cumbria.
"We'll have lots of guests staying with us all over Christmas period and New Year so we're hoping to get all of the guests involved.
“It's something fun, it's interactive and it's a great thing to do for the local community whilst raising money for a good cause,” they added.
This dip is an open event so no booking is required to participate.
The Beach House are extending the an invitation to meet at the hotel from 10.30am on Boxing Day before they take a five minute walk down to the beach for 11am. Once the dip is over, everybody is invited back to the hotel to warm up with complimentary chocolates, teas, coffees and refreshments.
Fancy dress is an optional but welcomed choice as well as donations for Children’s Cancer North. The Beach House can be contacted at 01665 720337 or enquiries@beachhousehotel.com.