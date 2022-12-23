News you can trust since 1854
St Paul's school choir and community groups attend civic carol service in Alnwick

As a celebration of the festive season, community groups, schoolchildren and civic heads joined Alnwick Town Council’s Mayor at the annual Civic Carol Service in St Michael’s Parish Church.

By Ian Smith
5 minutes ago

Mayor Councillor Geoff Watson and guests enjoyed a wonderful evening of music which featured performances from Northumbrian piper Gill Lyons, pupils at St Paul’s RC Primary School, The Bridge Singers and Viktoriia Rekun from Ukraine.

Pictures and video courtesy of Alnwick Town Council.

1. Carol service

St Paul's RC Primary School choir.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Carol service

The Bridge Singers.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Carol service

Viktoriia Rekun from Ukraine.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Carol service

Rev Canon Sue Allen.

Photo: Jane Coltman

