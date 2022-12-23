St Paul's school choir and community groups attend civic carol service in Alnwick
As a celebration of the festive season, community groups, schoolchildren and civic heads joined Alnwick Town Council’s Mayor at the annual Civic Carol Service in St Michael’s Parish Church.
Mayor Councillor Geoff Watson and guests enjoyed a wonderful evening of music which featured performances from Northumbrian piper Gill Lyons, pupils at St Paul’s RC Primary School, The Bridge Singers and Viktoriia Rekun from Ukraine.
Pictures and video courtesy of Alnwick Town Council.
