An Alnwick church is to hold its first Christmas Tree Festival.

This festive event at St Michael’s Church promises to bring the community together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a stunning display of beautifully decorated trees.

Visitors will view a variety of themed Christmas trees, each uniquely designed by local businesses, community groups, and schools, including Harry Hotspur C of E Primary School, Alnwick in Bloom, Alnwick Castle, The Alnwick Garden, Barter Books, RAF Boulmer, and Sanderson Young.

William Purves has kindly sponsored the memory tree, providing visitors the opportunity to honour a lost loved one with a personalised message.

Rev Christian Mitchell and Mayor Geoff Watson. Picture: Jane Coltman

Alnwick Town Council has award a £1,000 grant to support the event.

Mayor Geoff Watson said “The festival is going to be a wonderful community occasion, uniting groups from across the town in an event full of Christmas spirit. I’m really looking forward to seeing the imaginative ways the trees will be decorated.”

Rev Christian Mitchell, Vicar of St Michael’s Church, added: “I’m delighted that local businesses, schools, and community groups have come together to support the festival. I hope the imaginatively decorated trees will resonate with visitors and serve as an uplifting community event that marks the start of the festive season.”

It takes place from November 29 to December 1.

Rev Christian Mitchell, vicar of St Michael's Church in Alnwick.

In addition to the tree displays, the festival will feature live music, festive refreshments, and a raffle.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome to support ongoing church activities.

The event has been supported by Northumberland Estates and Alnwick Town Council. If you are interested in taking a tree at the festival, please contact: [email protected]