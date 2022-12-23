The ‘Good Egg Partnership’ between community radio station Radio Northumberland, Bedlington charity Leading Link, and Lodge Temperance Freemasons collected and distributed the donated chocolate boxes.

They were distributed to South East Northumberland schools, food banks, care homes, veterans’ charities, and youth projects.

Project organiser Tom Stewart said: “This is something we started doing last Easter, but we had so many good causes asking if we could help at Christmas that we decided to open the project for the festive period.”

Radio Northumberland advertised and coordinated the purchase and collection of the selection boxes from supermarkets, while Leading Link and Lodge Temperance managed distribution.

Benefiting good causes included Operation Elf in Blyth, Scarbrough Court Care Home in Cramlington, Stobhill Gate First School, Bacmans Community in Lynemouth, Widdrington Food Bank, and Widdrington and Tritlington rainbows, brownies, and guides.

Lyn Horton from Leading Link said: “The Good Egg Partnership has helped put a smile on the faces of many children this Christmas.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting hard and, to many parents, buying a selection box for their children just is not a priority.”

Chocolates were also handed out at Leading Link’s ‘Happy Hirst-mas’ family fun event in Ashington.

Radio Northumberland’s Keith Newman, who is also a trustee for Leading Link, said: “Christmas is a special time of the year and there are a lot of people who could do with a small treat to let them know that others are thinking of them.

