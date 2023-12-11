Beadnell Village Christmas lights committee invited Seahouses lifeboat crew to switch on this year’s festive lights, with donations going to the RNLI.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat, Grace Darling, was taken on its road trailer, to the Bull Ring at Beadnell by crew members Iain Saunders, Lynsey Carr (Water Safety Team) and crew member Kika Isakiewicz.

Despite a bitter and frosty night, a considerable number of onlookers braved the cold and came over to the view the boat and speak with the crew.

Iain Saunders then performed the countdown to switch on the lights which was greeted by a round of applause.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat in Beadnell.

Two members of the crew also joined colleagues from Amble to take part in Alnwick Santa’s Fun Run to raise more funds for the RNLI. One of the Amble crew ran as RNLI mascot Stormy Stan.