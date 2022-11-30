Rothbury Christmas lights were switched on following a community parade and performances in All Saints Church.

It was the first time in three years the town was able to host a formal countdown to the festive season.

Local residents gathered as the decorations lit up the streets and took part in a lights parade. Performances and a carol service were also held in All Saints Church.

The lights were switched on by two children of the volunteer fire brigade, Annabelle and Lucas Smith.

After Covid-19 kept people apart and Storm Arwen destroyed the lights, the team behind the event said they were thrilled to welcome it back.

They added: “The switch-on event would not happen and Rothbury Christmas Lights could not function without the generosity of people, both in terms of time spent and money donated.”

