The Christmas Toy Appeal began in 2020, and thousands of gifts were donated.

The first festive toy appeal was launched in 2020 – at the height of the pandemic – by Ashleigh Duke, 31, and her daughter.

They were inspired to do something after so many people lost their jobs during the numerous lockdowns, and struggled to afford Christmas presents.

All of the toys which are donated will be handed over to Northumberland Children’s Services department, who will pass them on.

The gifts will be handed out to vulnerable children from across the county.

Over the past two years, Ashley and daughter Scarlett, eight, have collected more than 1,000 gifts left at drop-off points around the county.

Local businesses have also donated cash, which has been used to buy presents for kids.

Due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis the pair are expecting to receive fewer donations this year, but were keen to point out that even a small gift can make a big difference to a child’s Christmas.

Ashleigh, from Hadston, said: “This year we have a cost of living crisis, so we’re not sure how well it will go, but we’re still going to try because children don’t understand why Santa doesn’t take presents to everyone.”

Drop-off points for donations have been set up across the county.

Pip Parkins, owner of Pip Squeaks Childminding Services, has acted as a donation point in Belford since the appeal was launched.

Pip said: "Pip Squeaks have supported this for the past two years as the thought of children in our county waking up on Christmas morning to no gifts breaks my heart.

“We are appealing for people to drop off new gifts to any of the drop-off points if they can because they really do make a difference to the vulnerable children in our county."

All donations are welcome, as long as they are brand new and do not contain aerosol or DVDs. There is also a shortage of items for teenagers, so gifts for people aged 13-18 are encouraged.

Other drop-off points include Ashleigh’s home in Hadston, her mum Tracy’s home in Shilbottle, The Farm Bakery in Alnwick, Woodhorn Park Care Home in Ashington and Sainsburys in Alnwick.

For more information about the appeal, go the the Facebook page Scarlett’s Helping Hand