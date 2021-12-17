As we count down to December 25, we asked Gazette readers if they had welcomed a little bundle of joy into their home this year.

And it’s been a real Christmas treat to meet some of the babies celebrating their first Santa season, with these festive photos!

Thank you to everyone who has shared a picture, and we wish you and your family a very merry Christmas.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. Wrapped up Maddisson is ready for the winter weather in this amazing hat! Photo: Marie Bradley

2. Milestone Lillie Isabel Emily Brown will celebrate her first Christmas this year. Photo: Emily Brown

3. Little star Dotty-May helps decorate the tree for her first Christmas. Photo: David Dodds

4. The Grinch Lottie's no Grinch! She's ready for some Christmas celebrations. Photo: Dawn Bexon