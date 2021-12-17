As we count down to December 25, we asked Gazette readers if they had welcomed a little bundle of joy into their home this year.
And it’s been a real Christmas treat to meet some of the babies celebrating their first Santa season, with these festive photos!
Thank you to everyone who has shared a picture, and we wish you and your family a very merry Christmas.
Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.