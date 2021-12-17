Little ones across Northumberland - and their families - are ready to celebrate their first Christmas!

Santa Baby! Northumberland families share treasured photographs as little crackers celebrate first festive season

Little stars across Northumberland are looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas with their families.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:02 am

As we count down to December 25, we asked Gazette readers if they had welcomed a little bundle of joy into their home this year.

And it’s been a real Christmas treat to meet some of the babies celebrating their first Santa season, with these festive photos!

Thank you to everyone who has shared a picture, and we wish you and your family a very merry Christmas!

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. Wrapped up

Maddison is ready for the winter weather in her fantastic hat.

Photo: Marie Bradley

2. Milestone

Lillie Isabel Emily Brown will celebrate her first Christmas this year.

Photo: Emily Brown

3. Little star

Dotty-May helps decorate the tree for her first Christmas.

Photo: David Dodds

4. The Grinch

Lottie's no Grinch! She's ready for some Christmas celebrations.

Photo: Dawn Bexon

Northumberland
