Ten people braved the frost on December 12 to create the festive artwork and help St Ebba in Beadnell, St Paul’s in Seahouses and St Maurice in Ellingham get through the winter.

Anyone who makes a donation will receive an exclusive picture and video of the scene, which they can then turn into unique Christmas cards and greetings.

Claire Eason, who is in charge of the fundraising, said: “We know it’s such a difficult time of year for people to give anything, so we wanted to give people something in return for their generous donations, whatever it

The sand was used to create a traditional nativity scene.

happened to be, so they felt as though they were getting something for their money.”

After the scene was perfected, a Catherine wheel firework was lit above the Bethlehem star to mark the achievement and raise awareness of the cause.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/northsunderlandpcc.

Soul2Sand, a company specialising in creating sand art, led the fundraiser.

A Catherine wheel was lit above the art.