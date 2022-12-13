Sand artists create stunning nativity scene on Beadnell beach in aid of Northumberland chuches
Beadnell beach was transformed into a nativity scene by sand artists to raise cash for three churches.
Ten people braved the frost on December 12 to create the festive artwork and help St Ebba in Beadnell, St Paul’s in Seahouses and St Maurice in Ellingham get through the winter.
Anyone who makes a donation will receive an exclusive picture and video of the scene, which they can then turn into unique Christmas cards and greetings.
Claire Eason, who is in charge of the fundraising, said: “We know it’s such a difficult time of year for people to give anything, so we wanted to give people something in return for their generous donations, whatever it
happened to be, so they felt as though they were getting something for their money.”
After the scene was perfected, a Catherine wheel firework was lit above the Bethlehem star to mark the achievement and raise awareness of the cause.
To donate, visit justgiving.com/northsunderlandpcc.